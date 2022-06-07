Orlando Pirates should appoint McCarthy as new coach and keep Ncikazi - Chikoya

The former Zimbabwe international is of the view the Bucs mentor should remain part of the club's technical team

Former Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Chikoya strongly believes Benni McCarthy is the right man to take charge of the Soweto giants.



There is uncertainty surrounding the Bucs coaching job following former co-coach Fadlu Davids' departure with the club having decided against extending his contract which will expire at the end of this month.



McCarthy, who was on the books of Pirates between 2011 and 2013 as a striker, has constantly been linked with the Bucs coaching job since he parted with AmaZulu FC two months ago due to the Durban side's poor run of results in the PSL.



“You know Pirates is a very big team and you need somebody who has the guts to stand the heat but right now if you look at it the favours are going to Benni McCarthy,” Chikoya told Far Post.



“As a local again, he has played overseas. He has achieved as a player and again he has achieved as a coach. You can see the first year at Cape Town City he did well. Second-year things didn’t go well.



“First year at AmaZulu he did well, so I think if they can give him a chance I think he will do fairly well."



The 2021-22 season saw the Buccaneers reach the Caf Confederation Cup final where they were beaten by Morocco's Berkane, before disappointingly finishing sixth in the Premier Soccer League under the guidance of co-coaches Davids and Mandla Ncikazi.



Chikoya, who won two PSL titles with Pirates as an influential left-back, is of the view that the Bucs management should keep Ncikazi as the 53-year-old tactician is familiar with the Houghton-based giants' set-up.



“I think he has been the platform for the team. I think he needs to stay so that when the new coaches come you have someone already who has been in the system, who knows the system of the team," he explained.



“So, I think they need to give him a chance again when the new coaches come or if they are going to get a new coach they need to give him a chance to build from where he left off because he is the man inside who has been there on the ground with the team.”