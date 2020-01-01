Orlando Pirates shelve contract extensions and plans on new signings

The uncertainly caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made arrangements for next season difficult for PSL clubs

administrative officer Floyd Mbele says the suspension of football has had a negative impact on football business, making it difficult for them to “line-up signings for next season”.

With uncertainly clouding the resumption of the currently-suspended season, it is also unknown when the transfer window would be opened.

Pirates captain and goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands are nearing the end of their contracts which are due to expire in June.

The Soweto giants are also reportedly after the signatures of the trio of goalkeeper Richard Ofori as well as defenders Siyanda Xulu and Rushine De Reuck.

Mbele has painted a grim picture of a situation which has jeopardised their planning for next season which includes entering into contract negotiations with their current players and engaging their transfer targets.

“Everything is difficult – it’s not just about contracts. The problem is that we are in a state of uncertainty‚” Mbele told Sowetan Live.

“Nobody knows. This is not just football – this is just generally life in and sport in particular to the extent that we are able to understand what the impact is nobody can be able to plan.

“Everything is on hold. How can you even line-up signings for next season? Because you don’t know the person who you are looking for.

“You can’t do anything. That’s why I’m saying‚ forget about looking at other people to sign – can you even look at your own players?

“Of the players that we have, will they all be safe and sound and ready to come back? I think that is the basis of starting these conversations to say that before you even go looking outside‚ you need to be able to look within.

“Also‚ financially are clubs going to be in a position to look for players outside given the financial challenges that this might present? So, it’s not the easiest thing to want to plan around because nobody knows what to expect.”

Pirates also face the task of considering the future of their players who are on loan at other clubs.