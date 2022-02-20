Orlando Pirates' Shandu proving the doubters wrong

A somewhat unexpected signing, Orlando Pirates right-back Bandile Shandu is enjoying an outstanding campaign for the Buccaneers.

There on merit

It was former Maritzburg head coach, now co-coach at Pirates, Fadlu Davids, who signed Shandu as well as his Maritzburg team-mate Kwanda Mngonyama. Shandu would also have crossed paths with Pirates' other ex-Maritzburg coach, Mandla Ncikazi.

Questions were asked about potential favouritism, and whether the two players were Orlando Pirates quality. While Mngonyama has struggled to make his mark and the verdict is still out, Shandu has been an unqualified success and he's up there with Olisa Ndah as Pirates' best signings this term.

Attitude, perseverance and energy

The former Maritzburg winger has been on the PSL circuit for many years after he rose through the club's development ranks before making his top-flight debut as a teenager all the way back in the 2012/13 campaign.

He wasn't always a first-choice pick for the KZN team but proved to be a reliable squad man over the years who was credited for being a consummate professional.

As reliable as he was, the now-27-year-old was never in the limelight, has not ever been called up to the national team, and not even linked to a move to one of the bigger clubs.

His move to Bucs took many by surprise and there were question marks as to whether he had the quality to play for a PSL giant like Pirates.

But it seems that Shandu's years of dedication to his craft have paid off as he's taken the opportunity and run with it, getting better and better as the season goes on.

Asked to play as a right-back or a right wing-back, Shandu's energy and the distance he covers are phenomenal as he gets up and down the flank with ease all through the 90 minutes, as we saw again in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday night.

It’s his desire, energy and enthusiasm which is currently carrying his career to greater heights and he’ll surely come in for national team reckoning soon.

He's regularly popping up in the opposition box to give Pirates additional attacking options and has now scored five goals and an assist, as well as being involved in several others this season thanks to his quality crossing, in the 25 matches he’s played.

Article continues below

An articulate, down-to-earth individual, Shandu’s success is well deserved and should provide inspiration for youngsters in that he has shown that if one is willing to put your head down and work hard, it’s possible to make it to the highest levels.

In a league where fame sometimes goes to players’ heads, Shandu’s modesty and down-to-earth approach are a breath of fresh air.