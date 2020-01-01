Orlando Pirates set to square off with Lille OSC in Esports club friendly

The Buccaneers will be looking to overcome the Mastiffs ahead of their clash with Roma

will face OSC in four anticipated international friendly games on Wednesday.

The aggregate score will determine the winner of the match after the two games on Xbox and two games on PS4.

Shuaib Hassen and Muhammad Faiz Mahomed are set to represent Pirates as the Soweto giants look to return to winning ways.

More teams

Bucs were beaten 2-1 by Dutch giants in a best-of-three international friendly game which was played on Sunday.

Hassen and Mahomed will be up against Lille's Stefano Pinna and Ray Ziaah, who are two accomplished gamers.

Pinna is a PS4 player and he clinched the 2018 Fifa eWorld Cup in , while Xbox player Ziaah won last year's eLigue 1 Champion Spring title.

Lille are coming off a 4-1 aggregate victory over fellow French side HSC on April 4 and they will be targeting another win over Pirates.

The four games will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch tv channel.

Article continues below

Pirates will then take aim at Italian giants AS on Friday as they continue to keep local football fans entertained during the current lockdown.

The lockdown was imposed in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus in .

