Orlando Pirates set to compete in Rocket League World Championship in USA

The competition is one of the top three biggest esports events globally

The Orlando Pirates esports team will take part in the Rocket League World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

It is the biggest Rocket League Championship Series tournament to date with 10 total days of competition and it is scheduled to start on August 4.

Pirates' Rocket League side will be among the 24 best teams in the world that will compete for $3 million (R50 million) prize money.

"The World Championship is divided into two distinct phases. The first is the Wildcard Stage (August 4-7), where 16 teams from around the world will compete to punch their tickets to the Main Event," a statement from Rocket League's official website read.

"The Main Event (August 9-14) is the final leg of the World Championship, where eight teams that qualify via the Wildcard will join eight auto-qualified teams.

"Those 16 teams will compete in a Double-Elimination Group Stage, and the top eight teams will advance to the final Single-Elimination Bracket. The winner will be crowned World Champions."

Bravado Gaming, which is a South African esports organization, will also compete in the eagerly anticipated competition. Bravado and Pirates will be Sub-Saharan Africa's only representatives in the event.

Pirates' first game is against Version 1 which is the number one ranked team in the Wildcard Event. The game will start at 8pm SA time on Thursday and it will be live on Twitch TV.