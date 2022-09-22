Orlando Pirates set sights on Chaine as Chippa United address Kazapua reports

GOAL understands that Bucs are hoping to finalize the former Bloemfontein Celtic star's transfer before the PSL transfer window closes

Chippa United have made it clear that Lloyd Kazapua is staying put amid reported interest from Orlando Pirates who are now interested in Sipho Chaine.



The Buccaneers were credited with an interest in Namibia international Kazapua who has been one of the Chilli Boys' standout performers thus far this term.



Pirates have been shopping for a new goalkeeper since they released Wayne Sandilands and Elson Sithole at the end of last season.



Chippa general manager Morgan Mammila, who has also been serving as a coach at the club since the departure of Daine Klate over a week ago, pointed out that Kazapua will not be joining Pirates.



"No, Kazapua is our number one goalkeeper. He is not leaving," Mammila told GOAL.



GOAL has since learned that the Buccaneers are looking to sign Kazapua's understudy, Sipho Chaine who has made two appearances this season.



The 25-year-old recently joined Chippa from Royal AM in the current transfer window and he has now attracted interest from Pirates who are in talks with the Chilli Boys over his services.



Pirates have a good working relationship with Chippa which saw Bucs sign Azola Matrose three months ago, before loaning him back to the Chilli Boys.



Ronaldo Maarman, who scored the winning goal as Chippa claimed a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in a PSL clash last weekend, is also on loan at the Eastern Cape side from Bucs.



The Soweto giants will be hoping to get Chaine deal over the line before the transfer window closes on Thursday at midnight.