Orlando Pirates have been warned about their new forward Souaibou Marou by the Cameroon international's compatriot Roger Feutmba.

Feutmba was named 1998/99 PSL Player's Player of the Season

Marou led Coton to a league and cup double last season

Feutmba described the Cameroon international as a special player

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated player was signed by the Buccaneers from Cameroonian giants Coton Sport during the recent PSL mid-season transfer window.

Much is expected from Marou who scooped the award for the best player based in the West-Central African country last season.

However, Feutmba - a member of Cameroon's famous squad at the 1990 World Cup in Italy - has warned Pirates and their fans that they should be prepared to be patient with the 22-year-old as he may need more time adapt to South Africa football.

WHAT WAS SAID: "For him to be part of the Cameroonian national team at the [2022] World Cup in Qatar, it means he has something special. He was the best player in Cameroon this past season," Feutmba told GOAL.

"I believe that Pirates have a signed a very good player. I have watched him play. I believe that he will add value to their team. But he is coming directly from Cameroon.

"Personally, I think that they should be patient with him, give him time to adapt to the new environment and the way football is being played in this country," the retired midfielder continued.

"As a young player coming from Cameroon you need time to adapt even if he had moved to Europe, he would have needed time to adapt. I really hope they give him time.

"He will give something different to what they have already have. Like I always say football is not a one-man show. Football is a team sport, they should give him time to fit into their system."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates fans or South African football supporters in general are known to be impatient and fickle especially when it comes to new signings from outside the country.

Marou played an important role in helping Coton clinch the Elite One title and Cameroonian Cup last season as the club's star striker and captain, and Bucs will be hoping that he hits the ground running.

The left-footed player is yet to make his official debut for the Soweto giants as he continues to work on his match fitness.

The last time he played a competitive match was against Jamaica who drew 1-1 with Cameroon in a friendly game last November ahead of the World Cup finals.

GOAL understands that Marou has already received his South African work permit and it is up to coach Jose Riveiro whether or not to use the player against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will play host to Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday in a PSL titanic match.