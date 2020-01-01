Orlando Pirates send social media wild after unveiling 2020-21 kits

The launch was met with criticism and jubilation among football fans. Here is how Twitter reacted

are trending on social media following the unveiling of their 2020-21 home and away kits.

The Buccaneers have returned to the famous black and white colours as their home jersey while they have decided to go orange for their away kit.

And this was met with mixed reaction from fans across the country.

Some have expressed their disappointment, especially with the orange kit.

Last time we wore these weird out-of our culture colours we got hit 6️⃣ - 0️⃣😭.. I'm not ready for such a scoreline again #orlandopirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/urjZ4ZJ8qc — Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) September 29, 2020

When you think the torture of 2020 ended then boom @orlandopirates drops an orange kit without our star... like God please save our team😠😠 so now We are Polokwane Pirates or Pirates city #orlandopirates #OrlandoCity pic.twitter.com/GdHIgZ1424 — Boitumelo Nthite🇿🇦 (@boitumelonthit1) September 29, 2020

I think is time to end our marriage with @adidasZA we can't tolerate dis nonsense #orlandopirates — Reuben Munyai (@reubenmunyai) September 29, 2020

#orlandopirates hhay khona this year u hv failed us @orlandopirates this is hogwash honestly.... pic.twitter.com/qIc4oW3UCq — Thembinkosi (@Becks_Singwane) September 29, 2020

But there are those who like the kit and have vowed to paint Soweto orange by heading to the sports stores.

I’m buying this one 🔥🔥🔥 #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/2HaJOhUkhr — No One Else But Me 🗨 (@Ndobe_Bibow) September 29, 2020

What happened to the star? Some fans asked as the Pirates logo in front of the shirt doesn't have the star.

Where is the star or the star has expired? 🤷‍♂️ #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/CQisGTY4d7 — #wakandaforever (@MoyahaboMasipa) September 29, 2020

Wheres the expired star??🤣🤣

President Cyril Ramaphosa is really serious about destroying all Apartheid symbols be🤣🤣🤣

Lorch#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/G465VEBeYC — Lunah Tuc (@flip_masta) September 29, 2020

What happened to the star?🙆‍♂️ #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/S2k4nmzW2E — C H A B E D I (@IamChabza) September 29, 2020

What happened to the star that's supposed to be on their shirt? 🤔#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/8V4ZGPQ4i8 — Callie (@CalliePhakathi) September 29, 2020

The answer is that the Sea Robbers kept the same logo but decided to place it at the bottom of the right-hand side of the jersey.

We want the star back, sichoma ngaso lesi star . #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/iWthOPjmCN — Simps 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@skenqe3) September 29, 2020

The banter from opposition fans is 'too loud' to ignore...