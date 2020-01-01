WTF

Orlando Pirates send social media wild after unveiling 2020-21 kits

Ernest Makhaya
South Africa Chief Editor
Orlando Pirates launch new jersey September 2020
Orlando Pirates
The launch was met with criticism and jubilation among football fans. Here is how Twitter reacted

Orlando Pirates are trending on social media following the unveiling of their 2020-21 home and away kits. 

The Buccaneers have returned to the famous black and white colours as their home jersey while they have decided to go orange for their away kit.

And this was met with mixed reaction from fans across the country.

    Some have expressed their disappointment, especially with the orange kit.

    But there are those who like the kit and have vowed to paint Soweto orange by heading to the sports stores. 

    What happened to the star? Some fans asked as the Pirates logo in front of the shirt doesn't have the star. 

    The answer is that the Sea Robbers kept the same logo but decided to place it at the bottom of the right-hand side of the jersey. 

    The banter from opposition fans is 'too loud' to ignore...   

     

