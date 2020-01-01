Orlando Pirates send social media wild after unveiling 2020-21 kits
Orlando Pirates are trending on social media following the unveiling of their 2020-21 home and away kits.
The Buccaneers have returned to the famous black and white colours as their home jersey while they have decided to go orange for their away kit.
And this was met with mixed reaction from fans across the country.
Some have expressed their disappointment, especially with the orange kit.
Last time we wore these weird out-of our culture colours we got hit 6️⃣ - 0️⃣😭.. I'm not ready for such a scoreline again #orlandopirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/urjZ4ZJ8qc— Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) September 29, 2020
When you think the torture of 2020 ended then boom @orlandopirates drops an orange kit without our star... like God please save our team😠😠 so now We are Polokwane Pirates or Pirates city #orlandopirates #OrlandoCity pic.twitter.com/GdHIgZ1424— Boitumelo Nthite🇿🇦 (@boitumelonthit1) September 29, 2020
I think is time to end our marriage with @adidasZA we can't tolerate dis nonsense #orlandopirates— Reuben Munyai (@reubenmunyai) September 29, 2020
#orlandopirates hhay khona this year u hv failed us @orlandopirates this is hogwash honestly.... pic.twitter.com/qIc4oW3UCq— Thembinkosi (@Becks_Singwane) September 29, 2020
But there are those who like the kit and have vowed to paint Soweto orange by heading to the sports stores.
I’m buying this one 🔥🔥🔥 #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/2HaJOhUkhr— No One Else But Me 🗨 (@Ndobe_Bibow) September 29, 2020
Nah they reachin, this is dope 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#orlandopirates #OnceAlways #ReadyForSport pic.twitter.com/oFclHLUzAA— SENYORONYORO 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@king_cartena) September 29, 2020
Cause they dont know!! Only ezimnandi vele!! But ke sizothini...🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️☠️☠️ #OnceAlways #orlandopirates Dankie @orlandopirates 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9eZDd1IJQ9— Tshepo Mohlala🇿🇦 (@tshepolefthand) September 29, 2020
What happened to the star? Some fans asked as the Pirates logo in front of the shirt doesn't have the star.
Where is the star or the star has expired? 🤷♂️ #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/CQisGTY4d7— #wakandaforever (@MoyahaboMasipa) September 29, 2020
Wheres the expired star??🤣🤣— Lunah Tuc (@flip_masta) September 29, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa is really serious about destroying all Apartheid symbols be🤣🤣🤣
Lorch#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/G465VEBeYC
What happened to the star?🙆♂️ #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/S2k4nmzW2E— C H A B E D I (@IamChabza) September 29, 2020
What happened to the star that's supposed to be on their shirt? 🤔#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/8V4ZGPQ4i8— Callie (@CalliePhakathi) September 29, 2020
The answer is that the Sea Robbers kept the same logo but decided to place it at the bottom of the right-hand side of the jersey.
We want the star back, sichoma ngaso lesi star . #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/iWthOPjmCN— Simps 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@skenqe3) September 29, 2020
The banter from opposition fans is 'too loud' to ignore...
Introducing to you..... #orlandopirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/r5M8lhV3gy— Xitokisi jR💕🤘🤙👮♂️ (@FaneloChabalala) September 29, 2020
#orlandopirates & EPWP 🖇 pic.twitter.com/oksOHWXlpg— ♧𝕄𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕀𝕤𝕒𝕒𝕜™♧ (@mars_star_mind) September 29, 2020
Sometimes o Red, sometimes o Green, sometimes o orange... Pirates o ikentse roboto, Madibuseng#orlandopirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/lSgrsUya2I— Fox🦊 (@MphoFox) September 29, 2020
The Return of Polokwane City. Prison Break FC #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/j2qVBEZm4i— L-Tee (@Linhletshakata) September 29, 2020
Jele, Lorch and Mhango earlier today at the Orlando Pirates 2020/2021 kit launch. #OnceAlways #orlandopirates #UpTheBucs pic.twitter.com/pIMJztWPTB— 𝐍𝐉𝐀𝐁𝐔𝐋𝐎 (@_NjabuloK) September 29, 2020