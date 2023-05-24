Orlando Pirates traveler Sandile Mthethwa reveals why he never deserted Bucs and what winning goal against Kaizer Chiefs means

Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa has pat himself on the back for not giving up on his dream to play for Bucs as he is now a regular.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sandile Mthethwa has been an Orlando Pirates player for the past seven years but he has spent most of his time away from the Buccaneers on loan. The 26-year-old has turned out for Chippa United and Richards Bay, until this season when he was recalled by Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro.

Mthethwa has been the go-to man as far as the Nedbank Cup is concerned, scoring a couple of crucial goals to help the side reach the final where they will meet Sekhukhune United this Saturday evening.

WHAT WAS SAID: Most players would have gone to look for game time elsewhere and abandoned the dream of paying for one of the biggest teams in the country, but Mthethwa kept the faith and has now become a key member of Riveiro's side," Mthethwa told members of the media.

"For me being on loan for this long and not selling me, it means they understand that I did not take the loans as negatively as most players do. I knew that when they loan me it means they want me to get a lot of experience and when I come back, I will come with a good force to help the club."

AND WHAT ELSE?: "I have been here for seven years now and every time I am out on loan, I tell myself that I have to work hard and show Pirates what I have to offer them. It was never about giving up but I knew that I always had to push.

"It feels like I have not been going for too long, it is like I have been playing for the whole season even though I have played a few games. I have been waiting for this opportunity, which is why I am working hard."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro described the Nedbank Cup as Mthethwa's tournament, and given his contribution, the player is still in awe of what he has been able to achieve at the club. He is likely to stay on at Bucs and not be shipped out on loan at the end of the season.

"I never thought I would be in two cup finals. I am happy that I was able to contribute something to one of the trophies that we already have on the table," continued the defender.

"This cup has shown me a lot about me and even though I scored the winning goal against Kaizer Chiefs, it was always about me going there and helping the club. It was never just about me."

WHAT'S NEXT: Mthethwa is expected to star in the final against Sekhukhune, where he will look to pick up his second gold medal of the season after Pirates won the MTN8 earlier last year.