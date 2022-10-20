Orlando Pirates' Saleng reveals secret to deadly link-up with Erasmus and fires warning to Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng shared the secret behind his telepathic understanding with Kermit Erasmus ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash.

Saleng and Erasmus combined as Pirates defeated Arrows

Buccaneers set to face Sundowns in an eagerly-anticipated match

In-form attacker explained how Bucs can defeat Masandawana

WHAT HAPPENED? Saleng and his Bucs teammates will travel to Loftus Versfeld Stadium where they are scheduled to face Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 semi-final second-leg encounter.

The tricky winger is coming into this game having scored twice to inspire the Buccaneers to a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in a midweek PSL match.

Erasmus walked away with two assists having combined brilliantly with Saleng throughout the match as the duo proved to be a thorn in the side of Abafana Bes'thende's defence.

Saleng discussed his deadly link-up with Erasmus and he also believes that the Buccaneers can defeat Masandawana who are the reigning MTN8 champions.

WHAT SALENG SAID: “They [the technical team] gave me a message to play just nearby [Kermit] Erasmus because he likes holding balls," Saleng told the media.

"So, when I am wide, I would come near him whenever he had the ball on his feet. Even the goals that I scored come from him because I was always near him.

"I would start wide. But immediately when he had the ball I would quickly make sure that I was near him. That allowed me to always be in the right position to score.

"What we’ve been missing have been the goals, because the performance has been almost at 100%.

"I think even against Sundowns, if we can get the goals then we can beat Sundowns."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been named Man of the Match after the game against Arrows, Saleng will be oozing with confidence and his combination with Erasmus could key to a Pirates win over Sundowns this weekend.

The 24-year-old was a constant threat to the Masandawana defence in the first-leg clash at Orlando Stadium where he was able to use his explosive speed and mesmerizing tricks to unsettle Downs' backline three weeks ago as the two teams drew 0-0.

While Erasmus also showed glimpses of his quality after coming on as a substitute against his former club and the lethal striker has what it takes to single-handedly inspire Pirates to a win over Masandawana.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will head into their clash with Sundowns as the underdogs having failed to defeat the Tshwane giants in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Saleng and his Pirates teammates will be determined to end Sundowns' dominance by securing a win that would see the Soweto giants reach the MTN8 final for the first time since 2020.