'Orlando Pirates' Saleng not a star yet' - Ex-Chiefs coach Middendorp unimpressed by Bafana Bafana new boy

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng is not yet a big star.

Saleng one of the PSL's top current performers

But Middendorp feels the player is overhyped

He says Saleng not a player for international football

WHAT HAPPENED? Saleng is enjoying a good season and is one of the biggest revelations in the PSL with some impressive performances for the Buccaneers. With that form, Saleng has earned a national team call-up but Middendorp says the player is not in the right shape for international competitions. Middendorp then draws comparisons between Saleng's physique to that of Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

WHAT MIDDENDORP SAID: “That’s the problem we have here in South Africa,” said Middendorp as per Soccer Laduma.

“How many players… at the moment, Saleng…look at Saleng, he played one good game and did one good one against one and now he is a big star. Nonsense. He is a player with potential.

"But he needs to be able to understand that the future is in his own hands, and I’m meaning it…you have to be strong, you have to use your own individual brilliance and Saleng for example, his body is not prepared for international competitions, no chance. Sanisa [Hlongwane] worked in the gym. He understood what he had to do, additional training. He understood that he had to be stronger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After initially being overlooked by coach Jose Riveiro in the early stages of this season, Saleng only started playing in October. He immediately hit good form and has now become a regular for Pirates. The 24-year-old has also impressed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and started in Thursday’s international friendly match against Mozambique.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SALENG? Saleng is expected to be handed another Bafana run by Broosagainst Angola on Sunday. The player will then go on the 2022 Fifa World Cup break.