Orlando Pirates' Riveiro welcomes Venda Nedbank Cup challenge - Bucs understand 'nothing comes easy'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro insists his team needed the challenge from Venda FC to help them grow as a group at this time of the season.

Pirates needed extra time to overcome Venda

Bucs dream of a domestic double still intact

Riveiro on why the challenge was welcome

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates had to endure pressure and tough moments in the extra time to claim a 2-1 over the minnows and seal place in the Nedbank Cup quarters.

Kermit Erasmus converted a Deon Hotto pass to open the scoring for the hosts before the latter became a villain, making a costly mistake that was capitalised by Edmore Chirambadare.

However, Thembinkosi Lorch grabbed the winner with seven minutes to the end of extra time to send the Sea Robbers into the last eight.

Riveiro has explained why Bucs struggled before stating it was a wake-up call for the Soweto giants in what is a crucial time of the season.

WHAT HE SAID: "Well, it is a cup game and what happened is one of the possibilities. I think we managed the first half quite okay in terms of control, even though we conceded a couple of actions where the opponent could capitalize," Riveiro told the media.

"But we were not at our level in the last minutes, we didn't understand so well how to deal with a low block, always with one extra pass and not really generous in our running to the space, exactly the same in the second half.

"But in a different scenario, they start to press a bit higher and we didn't understand so well how to exploit those spaces behind and due to that, one mistake we concede the equaliser.

"It becomes difficult because you get a bit nervous, no panic but you are in a hurry, you need a goal. You don't want to go to the penalties because everything is possible there.

"But we try until the end, sometimes you need these types of games in the season, these kinds of difficulties to grow as a group, to understand that nothing comes easy. You really need to work hard.

"Congratulations to the opponent, fantastic performance for the resistance and the way they tried to play [at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win is welcome for Riveiro, who is targeting a domestic double in his first season at the club.

The Spaniard helped the team win the MTN8 late last year, and are just three wins away from a Nedbank Cup triumph.

BackpagePix

Pirates are also pushing for the remaining Caf Champions League spot behind winners-elect Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will next play SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League assignment.

A win will be welcome, considering the fact that the Swanky Boys are currently second on the table and just like Bucs, they are targeting continental football.