Orlando Pirates' Riveiro welcomes international break & reveals how he will use it to improve Bucs

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has promised to use a short available period to sharpen his players ahead of tricky fixtures.

Club football resumes in a fortnight

Riveiro happy with the mini-break

Reveals how he will use the time to better Bucs

TELL ME MORE: The Fifa international week takes centre stage with players representing their respective teams.

Some club coaches might capitalise on it by taking a short rest, but not the Sea Robbers' tactician.

Riveiro concedes there are some weaknesses that must be eliminated before club football resumes in a fortnight.

WHAT HE SAID: "A little bit of a rest, we had a long journey in August. There was a period where we accumulated 18 days in a row without stopping, so it's a well-deserved break. It's not going to be long, unfortunately," Riveiro said as quoted by Sowetan.

"So, we will use the time to prepare for the upcoming games. It is a time we can use to work more on small things so that we can help [players] to polish certain things.

"Because we don’t have the rush of competition or the pressure of competition coming, as coaches, we really like this period because we [can change] what’s happening in the team during the week without the pressure of the competitions every three days.

"It seems like a secondary period in the planning, but it’s a very important moment of the season, so we have to use it very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bucs will be back in action on September 9 against Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of the Caf Champions League's second preliminary round, before hosting Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League outing, and later on they face Stellenbosch in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is hopeful all the players who have been out injured will recover in time to help Bucs compete effectively.