Orlando Pirates' Riveiro warns Makgopa's boo boys - 'Remember Dzvukamanja's situation'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has warned fans against booing Evidence Makgopa as they did to Terrence Dzvukamanja last season.

Makgopa has one goal this season

Fans jeered him in the last outing

Riveiro responds

WHAT HAPPENED: Makgopa was selected ahead of Zakhele Lepasa in the Premier Soccer League match against Polokwane City.

However, he couldn't capitalise on the chances created by his teammates which attracted boos from the stands.

The striker was eventually replaced by Lepasa, but the latter couldn't score and the game ended 1-1.

However, Riveiro was not impressed by the fans' behaviour and did not hesitate to remind them about Dzvukamanja who ditched the Sea Robbers for SuperSport United.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think for a 23-year-old guy like Makgopa playing his first games for Pirates, it is important to feel that we support him," Riveiro told the media.

"When I say 'we' it is all of us - coaching staff, mates, and fans, so it goes without saying that when the atmosphere is proper, and supportive, everything is going to be much easier for the guys.

"I remember last season the same situation with one of our strikers [Dzvukamanja]... [against Polokwane] Makgopa was close to scoring the second goal. It is a good signal that even though things were not easy for him, he continued to try and wanted to show everyone that he is a good player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja did not have a good start last season but he eventually stepped up when he was needed most.

His vital goals helped the team finish second in the PSL as well as clinch the Nedbank Cup before opting to join SuperSport in a move that shocked Bucs supporters.

This season, Makgopa has made seven appearances across all competitions and managed to score a solitary goal.

WHAT NEXT: Lepasa is currently struggling to score and his injury paved the way for Makgopa to underline his worth.

The latter has to stepped up in forthcoming matches to prove he can lead the team's attacking department in the absence of Lepasa.

Pirates have been struggling to score goals of late despite the many chances they create.