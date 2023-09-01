Orlando Pirates don't care who is in front! Riveiro sounds warning to MTN8 rivals Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is adamant no team will stop them from successfully defending their MTN8 crown.

Bucs play Stellies away on Sunday

Bucs are the defending champions

Riveiro adamant no team can stop them

TELL ME MORE: The MTN8 defending champions are set to play Stellenbosch this weekend in the first leg of the semi-final to be played at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

Riveiro concedes it will be a tough outing but the Sea Robbers are determined to go all the way and successfully defend their crown.

That means they are confident of beating either Mamelodi Sundowns or old rivals Kaizer Chiefs if they make it to the final.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Stellies] are a difficult team to contain, really aggressive, especially at the beginning of the games," Riveiro told the media.

"Understand when I say aggressive, I meant to say they are tough when going to the duels, there are so many things we need to control, that we need to do it right.

"Our intention is again to be the team that [wins] no matter who is in front, though there are probably little things we need to do better than in the previous game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stellies went past SuperSport United in the quarter-final while Bucs flew over hapless Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs set a date with Sundowns after defeating Cape Town City in the initial stage, while the Brazilians laboured past Swallows.

So far, Bucs have done well in Cup competitions both domestically and abroad as opposed to the Premier Soccer League where they have won two, drawn and lost once in the four matches played.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is expected to make a few changes to his squad, but still expects them to get a positive outcome ahead of the second meeting.