Orlando Pirates have confirmed whether or not coach Jose Riveiro will be available for Premier Soccer League match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Riveiro was red-carded against All Stars FC

This will see him suspended for the next two games

He won't be available for the Soweto Derby against Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard was red-carded at the hour mark during their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash with All Stars FC last Saturday. According to assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, Riveiro might have been sent off for using foul language and that has seen him being sanctioned.

On Wednesday the PSL included his name on the list of suspended for the next game. But Pirates have clarified their coach has been banned for two games.

That rules him out from sitting on the bench when the Buccaneers host Maritzburg United on Friday. Riveiro will also not be in the dugout when Pirates make the short trip to FNB Stadium to face Chiefs on February 25.

It was the first time Riveiro received his marching orders since he arrived in the PSL before the start of the current season. After Riveiro was dismissed against All Stars, Ncikazi stepped into the head coach role and is likely to lead Pirates’ technical bench in the next two games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro could be joined in the stands against Chiefs by two of his players who are walking a tightrope. Winger Deon Hotto and defender Nkosinathi Sibisi are sitting on three yellow cards each and if booked against Maritzburg, that would rule them out of the Soweto Derby.

Pirates might decide not to use the duo against the Team of choice as a precautionary measure to ensure the players’ availability against Chiefs.

Amakhosi have no suspension worries and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who has three yellow cards is already unavailable for Sunday’s hosting of Golden Arrows due to injury.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? The Spaniard will be able to take charge of training sessions but will not be able to available to lead his team from the bench.

He would be keen for his players and backroom staff to fully apply the tactics they would have worked on at training in preparation for the two matches against Maritzburg and Chiefs.