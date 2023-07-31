Orlando Pirates' Riveiro sarcastic about Kaizer Chiefs? Buccaneers coach tips Amakhosi to be PSL title contenders

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has given his verdict on some Premier Soccer League teams’ activity in the player transfer market.

PSL teams have been busy in the transfer market

Riveiro describes Chiefs' business as sharp

He tips them as title contenders

WHAT HAPPENED? PSL sides have been building their squads with Chiefs making seven signings and Mamelodi Sundowns bringing in four players.

Pirates have signed seven players while SuperSport United welcomed nine additions in what are the major highlights of the movement in the market.

Riveiro describes Chiefs as being “very sharp in the market” this transfer window and mentions them as PSL title favourites alongside Sundowns, SuperSport and his Buccaneers.

WHAT WAS SAID: “For sure there’ll be a number of teams apart from Sundowns who’ll challenge for the title. History says that there’s at least four, five contenders for the title in my opinion,” Riveiro said as per Sowetan Live.

“I think that Pirates, Chiefs, SuperSport, I think they were very sharp in the market and they are going to have strong teams again. I also think a lot hasn’t been said about how Cape Town City finished last season and they will have continuity because they managed to keep their key players. It’s a difficult league. Everybody needs points in every stage of the season.

“We are going to try to be a difficult team for everybody. We are a better team than one month ago. Now we have to show it on the pitch, obviously it doesn’t matter what I say but we have a balanced team with quality in every line and with huge competition inside the group.

"We have 38 good football players and everybody must be ready to accept the challenge because it’s going to be tough to get the minutes but I think we’ll get the benefits of that at the end of the day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Riveiro speaks glowingly about Chiefs, it might sound as if he is laughing at their Soweto rivals. Chiefs have been under stern criticism this pre-season following underwhelming performances in friendly matches. There is already scrutiny on their new signings as not of high quality.

While Chiefs have struggled this pre-season, Pirates and Sundowns have been on fire with displays that places them as favourites for the PSL title.

WHAT NEXT? After most PSL clubs concluded their pre-season friendly matches last weekend, they are now bracing up for the new season which kicks off on Friday.