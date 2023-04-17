Orlando Pirates' Riveiro raring Kaizer Chiefs - 'Let us see who's the best one to go until the end'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic his team can beat rivals Kaizer Chiefs to make it to the Nedbank Cup final.

Pirates, Chiefs, Stellies & Sekhukhune are in the semis

Bucs will play Amakhosi in the last four

Riveiro happy to be in semis

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates had to endure a 120-minute duel - that ended 1-1, against minnows Dondol Stars in the quarter-final before eventually winning 5-4 on penalties.

After last weekend's outing, Bucs will now play their old rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the last four, while Stelelnbosch - who eliminated defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, is scheduled to face Sekhukhune United.

Riveiro believes the presence of Bucs in the last four is a plus for the fans since it will keep the annual competition interesting.

WHAT HE SAID: "The fact that Pirates are in the semifinals will keep the competition interesting," Riveiro said as quoted by Sowetan.

"I hope it is going to be good for all of us to have two good semifinals with good teams. With a lot of fans in the stadiums. Let’s see who’s the best one to go to until the end.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Riveiro also commented on the game against the ABC Motsepe outfit, insisting it did not go as expected.

"Not what we planned but at the same time not a surprise, it’s a Cup game. This game is very special, that is why we love the cups [that pit premiership sides against amateurs] everywhere around the world, and South Africa is no exception," the tactician added.

"We faced a good team and I think a couple of Premier Soccer League teams can tell you [that Dondol are not pushovers].

"It is difficult to play against teams from lower leagues... There are multiple reasons for this, psychological, technical, and tactical as well because it’s a different way to play football, it’s a headache, to be honest."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the PSL era, Pirates and Chiefs have met in 20 Cup knockout competitions.

The Sea Robbers have managed 10 straight wins, with Chiefs getting just four - exclusive of penalty shootouts.

Amakhosi have won all four penalty shootouts meaning the Nedbank Cup semi-final bout is fairly balanced if the aforementioned stats are anything to consider.

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT: Before the semi-final meeting, both teams will now concentrate on the forthcoming PSL matches as they chase a Caf Champions League slot.