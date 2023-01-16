Orlando Pirates' Riveiro plays down Chickelday's impact after win - 'Contribution of all members important'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says coach Scott Chickelday cannot be solely praised after team's 3-1 win against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates head coach Riveiro insists every member of the technical bench should be lauded when there is an improvement in the team.

On Saturday, Bucs scored three goals in the PSL for the first time this season - against Arrows, and Riveiro was asked whether Chickelday's introduction a couple of days ago might have had an impact.

The Spanish tactician explained how coordination is needed by the tacticians in all departments during training, matchdays, and even before subs are made.

It is for the aforementioned reasons Riveiro argues Chickelday cannot be solely lauded for the recent performance in front of the goal.

Scott Chickelday Twitter

WHAT THEY SAID: "The contribution of all the members of the staff is always very important, how the game is going nowadays, it is," Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We’re talking about one more element in the staff, so his contribution is there. If he’s here working with us it’s for a reason.

"[On Saturday] the support staff, the technical staff did a fantastic job. We have to make a lot of decisions before the game, during the week, during the game [and on Saturday], in the last 20 minutes.

BackpagePix

"We were around three, four, five possibilities in order to take [Terrance Dzvumakanja] goal, I cannot do it alone. The relevance of the coaching staff nowadays is very important. It goes without saying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chickelday joined Riveiro’s technical team as a forwards coach and started work a couple of days ago. The 48-year-old arrived with a glowing reputation having worked with England and Premier League stars.

He was hired as Riveiro seeks solutions in front of the goal where Pirates have been found wanting in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT: The next test for Pirates will be against Stellenbosch.