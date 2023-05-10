Orlando Pirates’ Riveiro or Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena? - Ertugral picks his PSL Coach of the Season

Former Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral responded to a question about who should be awarded the 2022-23 PSL Coach of the Season accolade.

The 2022/23 PSL season is about to end

Debate on Coach of the Season is already on

Ertugral picks between Mokwena and Riveiro

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022/23 PSL season is drawing to a close, and it is now clearer who guided his team to better fortunes. While the debate has been mainly on the PSL Footballer of the Season, discussions about the coaches have also started.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his Mamelodi Sundowns opposite number Rhulani Mokwena are the only coaches to win silverware this season. That has seen Ertugral narrowing his candidates for the best coach this season on the two coaches.

WHAT ERTUGRAL SAID: “It’s a difficult choice,” Ertugral told Sowetan Live. “Obviously, only two candidates deserve it, Jose and Rulani. Both are very successful this season and obviously, the finish line for me will decide the winner.

“Winning the second Cup will obviously be a great achievement for Jose but… winning the league and maybe the Champions League is bigger than that [in fact the Champions League doesn’t count in PSL awards].

“Both coaches Rulani and Jose have done a fantastic job and hopefully with these achievements the level of South African football will go up. Rivalry is important and makes the teams perform at higher levels.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being appointed sole head coach in October 2022, Mokwena guided Sundowns to the 2022-23 PSL title.

On the other hand, Riveiro arrived in the PSL with doubts over him in what was his first job working in Africa but just four months after being appointed Pirates coach, he guided them to the MTN8 title. The Spaniard is now on the verge of sealing a cup double if the Buccaneers clinch the Nedbank Cup.

Guiding Pirates to the Caf Champions League by finishing second on the PSL table would tilt the scale in Riveiro’s favour.

Although lifting the Champions League title is not considered in PSL awards, it could have a backroom influence on Mokwena if Masandawana win it.

While SuperSport’s Gavin Hunt did a commendable job in establishing Matsatsantsa as fierce competitors without spending a single cent on the transfer market, the lack of silverware will work against him.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO AND MOKWENA? While Riveiro is now focusing on Pirates' last two league games before the Nedbank Cup final, Mokwena's attention is on the Caf Champions League this weekend as Masandawana are left with just one PSL game.