Orlando Pirates’ Riveiro 'optimistic, not stupid’, calls for patience amid poor Premier Soccer League results

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has asked for patience despite his side recording three consecutive losses in the Premier Soccer League.

Bucs’ losing streak in PSL stretched to three games

Riveiro aware of the challenges but remains optimistic

Pirates missing key injured players

WHAT HAPPENED? Bucs suffered another loss after going down 2-1 to Cape Town City, and although they dropped more points, Riveiro remains optimistic about better results ahead.

The loss was compounded by Royal AM’s victory over AmaZulu on Sunday. Thwihli Thwahla's win meant that the Sea Robbers dropped to the eighth position on the log, further losing ground in the title race.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We still have 15 games left. That’s a lot of points to play for, and the second part of the season is tough not only for Pirates but for everyone," Riveiro told the media, as quoted by Sowetan Live.

"There is no reason not to believe we cannot win 15 games. I’m optimistic, I’m not stupid. I know the difficulties to challenge. We are going into every game with the intention to win and let’s see at the end of the season where we end.

"We are not where we wanted to be in terms of points, but we have a clear vision of where we want to be in the future, but sometimes it takes a long time. But we have no doubt that we will get there sooner rather than later."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since losing in the Soweto Derby, Pirates are yet to deliver a victory in the league.

Even though he helped the Soweto giants win the MTN8, the poor results are set to put more pressure on Riveiro.

Injuries have also been understood to have had an impact on the Pirates’ poor performance as key players including Richard Ofori, Thabiso Monyane, Olisa Ndah, Goodman Mosele, Siyabonga Mpontshane, and Thembinkosi Lorch are sidelined.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES: Three more games are lined up for the Sea Robbers in the month of January.

They will tackle Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch, and Marumo Gallants on January 14, 22, and, respectively.