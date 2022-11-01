Orlando Pirates' Riveiro: Mpontshane error against Kaizer Chiefs not guaranteeing Ofori MTN8 final start

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says all four first-team goalkeepers stand equal chances of being picked for Saturday’s MTN8 final against AmaZulu.

WHAT HAPPENED? Siyabonga Mpontshane made a costly error which condemned the Buccaneers to a 1-0 defeat by old foes Kaizer Chiefs in last weekend’s Soweto Derby. Following the mistake, Riveiro is refusing to be harsh on Mpontshane and hints at starting the veteran keeper against Usuthu. The Spaniard is then not giving assurances that first-choice stopper Richard Ofori will return to reclaim his place on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have four keepers in the squad, who are Kopano [Thuntsane], Sipho [Chaine], Siyabonga and Richard,” said Riveiro as per Times Live. “All of them are going to train this week as usual and at the end of the week we are going to make a decision about who is the right one to play this game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the blunder against Amakhosi putting a dent to an afternoon in which Mpontshane was outstanding, the 36-year-old has been in good form in Ofori’s absence. Mpontshane played five matches in October and produced some crucial saves. That might have made Pirates fans not miss Ofori that much.

WHAT NEXT FOR OFORI AND MPONTSHANE? The two goalkeepers would be working hard at training this week to win Riveiro’s nod to start the MTN8 final. Chaine and Thuntsane do not appear as huge threats to Ofori and Mpontshane. After the AmaZulu match, Ofori should pack his bags to team up with his Ghana teammates ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.