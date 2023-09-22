Orlando Pirates' Riveiro makes admission ahead of Stellenbosch MTN8 clash - ‘If I say I don’t make mistakes, I’ll sound stupid’

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has owned up to their blunders in crucial games they have failed to win this season.

Pirates take on Stellies on Sunday

It's the MTN8 semi-final, second leg

Riveiro admits to past miatskes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers go into Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final, second-leg clash with Stellenbosch FC on the backdrop of back-to-back defeats in the Caf Champions League and Premier Soccer League to Jwaneng Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

Stellenbosch reminds them of their league opener in August when the Cape Winelands side stunned them 1-0. Riveiro says they are not to be harsh on themselves for making errors before.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Obviously, we can all make mistakes in this business,” Riveiro told the reporters.

Article continues below

“If I say I don’t make mistakes, I’ll sound stupid. And that’s not the case, trust me.

“So, we try to minimise the mistakes in the decisions that we make and the way that we plan – knowing that football is still a game of mistakes. It’s a game of mistakes.

“We play with our feet, and not our hands, so it’s difficult to be precise," he added.

“For the coaches, it’s 11 players in a very big space with a lot of things around and games. So, it’s normal to make mistakes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Riveiro admitted that they made a mistake in their trip to Stellenbosch where they lost their opening league match of the season, they got it right in the first-leg clash of the MTN8 last-four.

Pirates won that match 2-1 away in Cape Town as they picked themselves up from the PSL setback.

That makes them go into Sunday's match with the advantage of two away goals and that could be key in sending them into the final.

But Riveiro would be hoping they will not repeat the same mistakes which could send them out of this tournament.

WHAT NEXT? After the MTN8 assignment on Sunday, Pirates will switch their attention to the Caf Champions League where they seek not to make blunders again but overturn the 1-0 away defeat they suffered away at Jwaneng Galaxy.