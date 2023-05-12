Orlando Pirates' Riveiro determined to challenge for PSL and Caf Champions League titles - 'There are no excuses'

Jose Riveiro is sure Orlando Pirates will challenge for the Premier Soccer League, Caf Champions League and other top honours next season.

Pirates are on a 10-match unbeaten run

Riveiro first aiming to qualify for Caf CL

Spaniard sets target for next season

WHAT HAPPENED: In his debut season, Riveiro has helped Pirates win the MTN8 and they are in the Nedbank Cup final. The Sea Robbers are also close to qualifying for Caf Champions League football.

The Spaniard believes Bucs will be fully equipped to compete effectively, suggesting his team will be even better in future.

Riveiro argues it is usually challenging to get the right rhythm at the beginning of the season, but eventually, things get better.

WHAT HE SAID: "We know it’s going to be [a busy period hopefully, next season to be [in the CAF Champions League], the players love playing, ask them, they would rather play every three days and train less," Riveiro told the media.

"The team is in a good moment where we can show it, everyone is playing for important things, so… but we understand next season will be like that, with long trips, short times to rest but when you can play every three days, it’s fine.

"It’s good for the fans, you can manage to have a decent rhythm in the games, it’s good for the players, the risk of injuries is not high, it’s good for us as coaches because we have enough time to influence the game.

"But two days is not good enough, there are physiological reasons that support my opinion on this case, but we don’t complain, in case we don’t get a result, I won’t say we didn’t have enough time off, we have to [win], there are no excuses."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

They are potentially four points away from playing Champions League football next season - assuming SuperSport United don't match their goal difference.

If the Swanky Boys fall against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, then Bucs will need just three points from their remaining two matches to seal second spot.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates play Sekhukhune United on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. The latter won the last meeting 2-0 and the Soweto Giants will be aiming at avenging the loss.