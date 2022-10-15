Orlando Pirates' Riveiro defends Sibisi after penalty miss as the Buccaneers blew opportunity to beat AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stood with Nkosinathi Sibisi after the defender missed a penalty against AmaZulu on Friday night.

Sibisi was denied by AmaZulu keeper Mothwa

The Bucs coach defended his player

Pirates have now not won in four games

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Usuthu and failed to win for a third consecutive Premier Soccer League match. They had an opportunity to go ahead on the hour mark when they were handed a penalty after Ramahlwe Mphahlele was adjudged to have handled inside the box by referee Tshepiso Mkhwanazi. Up stepped Sibisi, who was denied AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, who dived the correct side. Following the agony of failing to collect maximum points, Riveiro has refused to blame his defender.

WHAT THEY SAID: “That’s not relevant, someone has to take the penalty… and yeah, he did it, thank you for doing it and it’s not easy to [take] the responsibility and hopefully we have more chances and more frequent possibilities to [score] penalties,” said Riveiro as per iDiski Times.

“Sibisi is a rock and he will be back immediately, Obviously we are all disappointed with the result but it’s not because we missed a penalty, or not only [because of missing it].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By failing to win their last three league games, the Buccaneers have lost a chance to topple Mamelodi Sundowns from the top of the PSL table. They have recorded two draws and a defeat in their last three games. This is a team that was in second position during the international break while showing promise to challenge Sundowns for the league title. They are now fifth in the standings.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? Pirates now visit Golden Arrows for Tuesday’s match and they would be hoping to end their winless streak. They face an Arrows side that has avoided defeat four times in their last five games.