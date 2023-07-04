Orlando Pirates' Riveiro credited by ex-Real Madrid coach - 'If he had not won anything with Bucs, I wouldn't be here'

Newly appointed Black Leopards coach Alejandro Dorado is adamant Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates success played a huge role in his career.

Dorado was unveiled as Leopards coach

Insists Riveiro opened the way for him

Explains his mission in Mzansi

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro made his debut in the Premier Soccer League last season and helped Pirates qualify for Caf Champions League after finishing behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Spaniard further engineered the Sea Robbers' success in the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

Dorado has now credited the Buccaneers' coach for his recent appointment, explaining it is a massive opportunity to show Spanish tacticians have the ability to coach elsewhere and be successful.

WHAT HE SAID: "Riveiro was at FC Honka before I went there and he is also from the same place as me [Spain]. If he had not won anything with Orlando Pirates, maybe I would not be here," Dorado said as quoted by Far Post.

"If an English or French coach had won, one France or English coach would be here. Currently, the Spanish coaches are leading in terms of coaching. Pep [Guardiola] is there, there are other Spanish coaches who are growing.

"It is time to show the capacity we have and the knowledge that we have in Spain in other countries or in other teams. I am here in South Africa, first, it was Riveiro then Pablo Franco Martin at AmaZulu and now it’s Alejandro Dorado at Black Leopard.

"I hope that at the end of the season, Alejandro Dorado will have won against AmaZulu or Orlando Pirates. That would be good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Black Leopards purchased All-Stars' status after being relegated at the end of last season.

Dorado, who worked at Real Madrid's Academy from the 2012/13 season to 2018, will work alongside former Malawi international Peter Mponda.

WHAT NEXT: Dorado will now look to ensure that Black Leopards challenge for PSL promotion in the 2023/24 season.