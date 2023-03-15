Orlando Pirates' Riveiro concerned about Dondol Stars - 'Many things can happen suddenly and unexpectedly'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has accepted it will be challenging to play Dondol Stars in Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

Dondol eliminated SuperSport and AmaZulu

They will play Bucs in quarters

Riveiro explains why it will be a tough game

WHAT HAPPENED: Bucs were paired with the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the last eight of the annual competition.

Dondol made it to the quarters after eliminating SuperSport United and AmaZulu in the previous two rounds.

Riveiro had initially explained why he did not want to play the lower-tier team in the knockout competition.

However, the Spanish tactician is adamant Bucs can get past Dondol and advance to the semi-finals.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is going to be a difficult task one more time for multiple reasons," Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"But it is going to be more difficult for them too, as we need to remember the things we learn from these previous games in the Nedbank against lower division.

"We know it’s going to be tough especially because it’s a knockout, it’s 90 minutes, many things can happen, suddenly and unexpectedly.

Backpagepix

"We are facing players who want to impress and that is for me the main difference. The opposition wants to improve and players want to boost their careers to show themselves and that is a fantastic opportunity, and that makes things complicated because the level of competition and preparation is important.

"We need to understand that. But one more time we are Orlando Pirates, we need to always perform at a certain level of standards. And this is not an exception; we are going to be prepared."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last time Pirates were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by minnows was way back in the 2012/13 season against Maluti FET College.

Coach Riveiro is keen to successfully challenge for the title in the competition which the Sea Robbers last won in the 2013/14 campaign.

In the 2016/17 season, Bucs were in the final but lost to SuperSport United.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates are now preparing to play SuperSport on Saturday aiming at getting a crucial win to improve their chances of playing in the Caf Champions League next season.