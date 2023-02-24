Orlando Pirates might lose defender Olisa Ndah after his agent Mike Makaab confirmed interest in his services from abroad.

Ndah has been out injured

His agent insists there are suitors from abroad

Ndah's priority is to get back into Pirates' XI

WHAT HAPPENED: The defender has just made a return from injury and is in full training with Pirates.

His agent Mike Makaab insists several teams were targeting his client prior to his injury in October.

The main assignment for the Nigerian is to win back his place in Bucs' starting team and everything else will fall into place according to his representative.

WHAT HE SAID: "There was interest just before the injury. He has now recovered and is back in full training," Makaab said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"There has been overseas interest but the main thing, for now, is to focus his energy on getting back and winning his way into the starting XI because the team is doing well. And then performing at the same high constant level that he did when he first came to Orlando Pirates.

"We will have to let that unfold the way it unfolds."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old Ndah has not featured for the Sea Robbers since the Soweto Derby in October.

The centre-back is now back in training and will be targeting winning his place back as Pirates aim at winning the Nedbank Cup to add to the MTN8 they won.

Jose Riveiro's team are also in the race to get a ticket to represent the country in next season's Caf Champions League.

Prior to his injury, Ndah had played 16 matches for the club in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT: Bucs are preparing to play Kaizer Chiefs this weekend but the game might be too soon for the West African, who is working on his match fitness.