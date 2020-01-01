Orlando Pirates risk losing Memela if he is not given more game time – Lekoelea

The Buccaneers legend has come out advocating for the midfielder who has played a limited number of matches this season

Former winger Steve Lekoelea says he fears that the Soweto giants could lose Luvuyo Memela if the midfielder is not regularly fielded.

Although the 32-year-old has enjoyed more game time following the arrival of coach Josef Zinnbauer under whom he has made nine – starting eight - Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances, Lekoelea still insist that Memela “should play more.”

When Zinnbauer joined Pirates last December, the midfielder had only played five games across all competitions but has since earned more playing minutes under the German.

“I like Memela a lot. I think he is a good player and I am always impressed by how he players. He fights for the team,” Lekoelea told Lesedi FM as per Phakaaathi.

“He doesn’t get a chance to play and I believe that’s who should be given game time. He should play more. My fear is he will be released someday because he doesn’t get enough game time at all. He will be released because if a player is not playing that’s what usually happens, but he is someone who I think should play more.”

Memela is in his fifth season at Pirates and clocked 22 league games as his highest in a season for the Buccaneers during the 2017/18 campaign which he also capped with five goals.

Last season he featured in just 12 matches, scoring four times while also managing the same number of games during his debut season at Pirates in the 2015/16 term.

He is yet to score a goal this season in all competitions and could be hoping for league action to resume and break his goal drought.