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Kingsley Kobo

Orlando Pirates rising star Mpho Padime cautioned over his 'little bit of sugar' style of play – ‘Can you do that for 10 years realistically?’

Orlando Pirates
M. Padime
Premier Soccer League
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
B. Khumalo
A. Ouaddou
South Africa
Tottenham Hotspur

Former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo has issued a stern warning to the Buccaneers teenage sensation Mpho Padime regarding his flamboyant approach to the game. While the 19-year-old’s skills have already captivated the Soweto giants’ faithful, the retired defender believes a shift toward productivity is essential for a long-term success.

Orlando Pirates’ newest academy graduate, Mpho Padime, has quickly become the talk of the town after a series of eye-catching cameos for the senior team.

However, former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo is not entirely convinced that the youngster's penchant for flair will serve him well in the long run.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender was candid in his assessment, suggesting that the "sugar" and showboating seen during Padime's recent appearances might not be a sustainable strategy for a career in the top flight.

"Look, a lot of confidence… and when it happens, you want to see an end product," Khumalo said on SuperSport TV's ExtraTime, per KickOff.

"The young man [Padime] has received a lot of love very early on, and you don’t want to put him under the wrong type of pressure.

"Understandably, he comes from a different style of football.

"We appreciate the skill, but on this side of football, you’ve got to be productive - so more production."

Khumalo, who captained South Africa at the 2010 World Cup, added: "A little bit of sugar. We love to see that. I think it’s fantastic when it has an end product. However, when you look at longevity, can you do that for 10 years realistically? Because that is the environment you are in. "

Despite the debate, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou appears to fully support his young talent, encouraging the midfielder to simply "enjoy your football."



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