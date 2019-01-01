Orlando Pirates respond to reports linking Justin Shonga and Marshall Munetsi with overseas clubs

Goal spoke to Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele about the two internationals, who have been linked with overseas clubs

Orlando Pirates defender Marshall Munetsi and striker Justin Shonga have been European clubs ahead of the July-August transfer window.

Zambia international Shonga is reportedly on the radar of Spanish side Eibar, while Zimbabwean player Munetsi has been linked with clubs in and Holland.

“There's no such thing about Shonga going to join in . I am saying there is no such thing,” Mbele told Goal.

According to media reports coming out of Zambia, Shonga has attracted interest from the side, but Bucs have dispelled the reports.

Shonga was one of the key players for Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic last season as he helped the Soweto giants reach the Caf group stage.

The 22-year-old joined the Sea Robbers in September 2017 from Zambian side Nkwazi FC having been linked with .

The young striker played in 43 matches across all competitions and he netted 12 goals, while providing eight assists.

Shonga's teammate Munetsi has reportedly attracted interest from French side Stade de Reims and Belgian club Zulte-Waregem.

“No, I don't know anything about him (Munetsi) going to France,” concluded Mbele.

The former FC Cape Town defender is said to be preferring a move to and Zimbabwean media has suggested that his future could be decided soon.

The 22-year-old featured in 23 matches for Pirates in the previous campaign and he is part of the Zimbabwe squad which will participate in the 2019 Afcon finals in .