Orlando Pirates reportedly register interest in Burkina Faso and Asante Kotoko hitman Yacouba Songne

The dreadlocked hitman has also been linked with unnamed clubs from Czech Republic and Portugal

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants Orlando Pirates have reportedly registered their interest in Asante Kokoto forward Yacouba Sogne.

The 27-year-old marksman was one of Kotoko's key players during their recent Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign and he managed to score two goals in the competition.

His exploits are said to have attracted interest from the Buccaneers, who have reportedly sent a letter addressed to Kotoko's general manager and sighted by Footy-Ghana.com.

"This wishes to inquire about the availability of Mr Yacouba Songne for a transfer in the forthcoming window period. We have in the past couple of days read media reports suggesting that the Club would consider a transfer for the player should it arise."

"If indeed this is true, we hereby wish, as we do, wish to express our interest in the player, and would be desirous of concluding a transfer of the player to Football Club," a letter read.

The Ghanaian website also disclosed that Pirates are hoping to invite Songne for a familiarize visit should Kotoko give them a favourable response.

Songne, who hails from Burkina Faso, would 'spend a couple of days at the Club from the 23rd April 2019 until 3rd May 2019' according to a statement on the site.

The former Stade Malien forward was recently included in the Burkina Faso squad that faced Mauritania in the 2019 (Afcon) qualifier last month.

Songne is said to be in the second and final year of his contract with the Ghanaian giants, who signed him in January 2018 from Malian giants Malien.

Pirates have Brazilian defender Caio Marcelo, Zimbabwean duo Marshall Munetsi, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Zambian attackers Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga on their books as foreigners for the current campaign.

This means the Soweto giants would have to release or loan out either of their five foreigners currently on their books at the end of the season.