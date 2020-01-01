Orlando Pirates report card: Assessing Mhango's 2019-20 season

The 27-year-old has been one of the best players this season, and we take a look at his form

Before the start of the current season, secured undeniably one of the biggest coups of the 2019 winter transfer window.



The signing of Frank Mhango from came as a surprise and much was expected from the 2016/17 title-winning striker.

With football having been suspended in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is time to look at how Mhango has performed thus far.

Promising Start

More teams

Mhango marked his debut with a goal in a convincing win over Bloemfontein in a league game after coming on as a substitute last August.

The Malawi international then endured a barren run as he failed to find the back of the net in his next four competitive matches.

However, Mhango managed to break his scoring duck against his former side Wits on September 21 and once again he had come on as a substitute.



Coach Rhulani Mokwena continued to use the diminutive attacker as an impact player from the bench in the following games against Stellenbosch FC and .

Becoming A Key Player

Scoring against Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup defeat on November 2 helped the former Lamontville attacker regain his place in the Pirates starting line-up.Mhango repaid Mokwena's faith in him by scoring in two successive league matches against Chiefs and to assert himself as one of the team's key players.The Chiweta-born player continued to score goals despite Pirates' inconsistency under Mokwena, who was replaced by German coach Josef Zinnbauer last December.

Nicknamed Gabadinho, Mhango was simply unstoppable during Zinnbauer's first seven competitive matches in charge of the Buccaneers and he became the league's top goalscorer.



Gabadinho netted 10 goals in the seven games and he was named PSL Player of the Month as a reward for his remarkable scoring run in January 2020.



However, the decision to rest Mhango, who is currently on 15 goals across all competitions, against Wits on February 9 backfired as Bucs were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.



Upon his return to the team, the former Celtic player did not score in league matches against Chiefs and Arrows just before the PSL was suspended, but he is still leading the competition's scoring charts by two goals.

Overall Performance

Mhango has proven to be one of Pirates' best signings in recent years and has established himself as a key figure, who was instrumental in the team's revival under Zinnbauer.



The 2019 Golden Boot winner is also seen as one of the early contenders for the PSL Footballer of the Season award alongside Chiefs duo of Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama.

Article continues below

However, Gabadinho has shown a weakness which could hinder him from helping the Soweto giants secure a top-three finish in the league and also clinch personal accolades.



Despite being a good finisher, Mhango has often been criticised for being too selfish since his days with Wits as he has a habit of trying to do it alone when he has other options.

This was evident in Bucs' most recent matches against Chiefs and Arrows as the former Nyasa Big Bullets forward, who has one assist in the league, decided to take wasteful shots, while his teammates screamed for the ball.

Mhango just needs to be less selfish and become more of a team player as this would also make him unpredictable and dangerous in attacking areas.