Orlando Pirates report card: Assessing Makaringe's 2019-20 season

Maestro has established himself as one of the Bucs' fan-favourites, but how has he performed so far?

The signing of Fortune Makaringe was considered to be a good acquisition by last June.

The skillful midfielder was given a platform to build on the great season he had at during the 2018/19 campaign.



Makaringe, who played an instrumental role in helping Maritzburg avoid relegation, was seen as a direct replacement for Mpho Makola at Bucs.

Goal takes a look at how the midfield maestro has fared thus far with the season having been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Decent Start

Makaringe never looked back after being handed his official Bucs debut against SuperSport United on August 14, which happened to be coach Milutin Sredojevic's last game in charge of the team.

The former Swallows reserve team player was faced with a task of impressing caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena and he did just that.

Nicknamed Maestro, started six matches in a row in the league and he managed to record his first assist for Pirates in the Telkom Knockout Cup win over Stellenbosch FC on October 10.



His impressive exploits kept accomplished central midfielders Musa Nyatama and Xola Mlambo on the bench.

Becoming A Key Player

Makaringe started against Pirates' arch-rivals, in the Telkom Knockout Cup clash on November 2019 and he did not disappoint in his first competitive Soweto Derby.

The Bafana Bafana international netted his first goal for the Buccaneers as he repaid Mokwena's faith in him, but it was Chiefs who walked away victories.

Mokwena was replaced by German coach Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019 as Bucs were inconsistent and they were also falling well behind in the race for the PSL title.

Makaringe enjoyed game time under the new coach as he started five games during Pirates' six-match winning run in the league.

In fact, Maestro has been playing his best football since the turn of the year having registered assists in victories over Bloemfontein and .

Overall Performance

Makaringe has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Pirates thus far - recording three assists and scored single goal in the process.

The dribbling wizard has performed fairly well so far in his maiden season with the Soweto giants despite having been played out of position at times.

Bucs' Nedbank Cup defeat to on February 9 was arguably Makaringe's worst match since he joined the Houghton-based side.

He started alongside fellow attack-minded midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu in midfield and his defensive weaknesses were exposed.

Makaringe was often caught out of position and he could not time his tackles which left many fans questioning Zinnbauer's team selection.



The Katlehong-born player is an attacking midfielder, who flourishes in this role when there's cover behind him in a form of a defensive midfielder.

Zinnbauer needs to deploy Makaringe in his rightful position in order to get the best out of him as he has the ability to create and score goals for the team.