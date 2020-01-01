Orlando Pirates report card: Assessing Mabasa's 2019-20 season

The frontman had a promising start to his career at Bucs and Goal takes a look at how he has performed thus far

Tshegofatso Mabasa realized his dream of joining a big club when he moved to last June.



The bulky striker caught the eye of the Buccaneers after scoring 10 goals across all competitions for Bloemfontein last season.

Goal takes a look at how Mabasa has performed thus far this season with the PSL having been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Great Start





Mabasa had a great start to life as a Buccaneer scoring four times in his first six competitive matches for the team.

The left-footed player cemented his place in the starting line-up after scoring in three consecutive league matches in September 2019.



A brace in a narrow victory over was followed by goals against and .



Mabasa took his tally to six league goals when he netted in victories over and in October, and November respectively.

Struggle For Game Time

The centre forward lost his place in the starting line-up under coach Rhulani Mokwena towards the end of the year.

Fellow new signing Frank Mhango was preferred ahead of Mabasa, who made only one appearance for the team during the month of December 2019.

The arrival of German coach Josef Zinnbauer four months ago has not changed Mabasa's fortunes as he has remained on the bench.

In fact, the former Grey College player is yet to start a single match under Zinnbauer and he has made five substitute appearances this year.

Overall Performance





Mabasa has made 19 appearances across all competitions and hit the back of the net six times for the Buccaneers.

Looking at Mabasa's stats closely, the 23-year-old player has impressively netted six goals from six starts in the league.

This shows that Mabasa, who was discovered by coach Ernst Middendorp at Celtic, deserves another chance to start matches.

Mabasa offers something different from other Pirates strikers as he uses his strength and physique to outbattle the defenders and can also bring others into play or creating space for them.

His partnership with Mhango could cause havoc for the opposition defences as they can complement each other.



The league's top goalscorer, Mhango is a mobile striker, who enjoys sprinting and dribbling past defenders and scoring goals.

A Mabasa and Mhango partnership could prove deadly whereby they create chances for each other using their different attributes should Zinnbauer decide to give it a chance.