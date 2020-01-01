Orlando Pirates report card: Assessing Dlamini's 2019-20 season

Goal takes a look at how the promising player has fared thus far in his debut campaign with the four-time PSL champions

Kabelo Dlamini was seen as one for the future when he joined last June.



The versatile attacking midfielder was snapped up by the Buccaneers from Bloemfontein following a successful 2018/19 season.

Dlamini had netted five goals and recorded two assists from 29 matches for Celtic to establish himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the country.



Goal takes a look at how Dlamini has performed thus far at Pirates:

Promising Start At Bucs

Dlamini did enough to impress the Pirates technical team which was led by Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic during pre-season.

The 23-year-old made his official debut in Bucs' win over his former side Celtic as a substitute on August 3 in the first league match of the campaign.

Two second-half appearances against Zambian side Green Eagles followed as Dlamini made his debut in the Caf in the same month.

Dlamini went on to make his first start for the Buccaneers on August 28 as they were held to a draw by Lamontville .

The left-footed player was mostly used as a substitute by coach Rhulani Mokwena, who had taken over the reins following the resignation of Sredojevic in mid-August.

Becoming An Impact Player

Dlamini displayed his creative potential during Pirates' draw with at the end of September 2019 by grabbing two assists after being handed a rare start.

However, he was relegated to the bench by Mokwena with fellow attackers Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch preferred ahead of him.



The skilful player has proved to be an effective substitute for the Soweto giants as he is able to make an impact whenever he is introduced from the bench.

Dlamini, who is a deadly long-range shooter, grabbed two well-taken goals in back-to-back league games against and FC, on November 26 and December 7, respectively.

Mokwena was then demoted back to assistant coach following the arrival of German tactician Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019 with the team not performing well in the league.

Dlamini was handed a starting berth as Zinnbauer won his first match in charge of the team against Black in the same month.

However, the Daveyton-born player was dropped to the bench and he has since made four appearances as a substitute under the former FC St Gallen coach.

Overall Performance

Dlamini has featured in 17 matches across all competitions - including five starts and registered two goals and two assists this season.

Joining a big club like Pirates comes with the pressure of expectations and the young man, affectionately known as Shuffle, has done relatively well thus far.

Shuffle is facing stiff competition as he competing with some of the best attackers in the country in Lorch and Pule, who are both Bafana Bafana internationals.

Dlamini should stay focused and continue to work hard, while learning from his more established teammates in his bid to impress Zinnbauer and become a regular.