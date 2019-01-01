Orlando Pirates release legendary defender Thabo Matlaba

Matlaba had been with the Buccaneers since 2012 after being signed from Free State Stars, but he has now been released by the club

have announced the departure of defender Thabo Matlaba from the club with immediate effect.

According to an official statement released by the club on Friday, Matlaba met with Dr Irvin Khoza on Tuesday to discuss his future.

The statement further reveals that Matlaba turned down an offer to remain a Pirates player on a reduced salary package.

Pirates said Khoza made this offer to Matlaba simply because he was no longer a regular at the club.

Below is the official statement as released by the Sea Robbers on their website:

On Tuesday 18th June 2019, Thabo Matlaba met with the chairman Dr Khoza to discuss his future at the club.

Dr. Khoza confirmed to Thabo that his contract of employment was expiring at the end of June 2019 and asked Thabo to please come back to Dr Khoza on Thursday with a proposal of his package for a new contract.

On Thursday 20th June 2019, Thabo Matlaba met with Dr Khoza as agreed. At this meeting (which was also attended by the Financial Manager), Thabo explained his personal situation and advised that he is not able to reduce from the current package that he is on.

Dr Khoza explained to Thabo that the club is not in a position to pay high salaries to players who are not playing regularly. Normally, Dr Khoza would release these players at the end of the players' contract but in Thabo’s case, as he has a special place for Thabo and also because Thabo has served the club so professionally and led by example as a captain over the past 7 years, he has not done this and has specifically asked the player for his input.

Thabo confirmed that he is not able to take a reduction and requested the Club to issue him with a clearance so that he can be released from the Club to find a better offer somewhere else.

Thabo came to the office today to finalise all paperwork with regard to his exit interview from the club and that he will be paid all monies owed to him, including his long-service bonus, in terms of his current employment contract.

At the start of the 2018/19 season, Matlaba refused to join alongside Bernard Morrison despite Pirates reaching an agreement with the Port Elizabeth-based side.

The 31-year-old utility player opted to fight for his place at the club, and he was given the chance to play as Innocent Maela was recovering from injury.

Ultimately, Matlaba managed just seven league appearances for the Sea Robbers without finding the back of the back net.

During his six-and-a-half years at Pirates, Matlaba made over 195 appearances, scored 13 goals and registered 18 assists.

He also won two major trophies, including the 2011/12 league title and 2014 Nedbank Cup.