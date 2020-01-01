Orlando Pirates release official statement on allegations facing Lorch

The Bloemfontein-born star is accused of assault by his girlfriend and was reportedly arrested on Monday morning

have officially commented on allegations facing star attacker Thembinkosi Lorch.

The news of Lorch being arrested surfaced on Monday with various publications, including Sunday World, revealing that the 27-year-old was arrested in the early hours of the same day.

According to Sunday World, Lorch allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala on Sunday, just a day after the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

The publication reports that Lorch became angry after being asked his whereabouts by Mathithibala.

He allegedly slapped and strangled her before driving off with his friend, leaving Mathithibala in the Midrand complex.

Lorch was reportedly detained on Monday before appearing in court for a bail hearing on the same.

It's unclear at this stage if Lorch has been granted bail but Pirates said they will not be commenting further on the matter as it's before the law.

The Sea Robbers, however, said they stand against all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), especially against women and children.

Lorch was part of the Pirates team that beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, lasting for 79 minutes on the day.

He featured just three times for the Buccaneers since the restart of the season - and that's because he was initially suspended by the club for the breaching bio-bubble protocols.

The international apologised for his actions and he was allowed back into the bio-bubble, but it remains to be seen what kind of action the club's hierarchy will take once the law enforcement has dealt with these fresh allegations against their attacking midfielder.

The Sea Robbers released the following statement on their website:

Orlando Pirates Football Club is aware of an alleged incident involving Thembinkosi Lorch.

The incident is currently in the hands of the authorities. As a club, we cannot comment further except to say that we condemn all forms of violence, especially against women and children.

We support the rights of each and every individual but we strongly condemn violence.

This country has witnessed some of the most appalling cases of GBV and we do not take this matter lightly, however, we need to respect the process undertaken by the authorities and allow the law to take its course.