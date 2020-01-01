Orlando Pirates release goalkeeper Delle, Shonga joins TTM

Josef Zinnbauer continues with his transfer business as he seeks to build a squad fit to win the league title for the first time since 2012

have announced that they have parted ways with French goalkeeper Joris Delle and Zambia's Justin Shonga, while extending the contract of defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza by three years.

The Soweto giants have also said that they are currently negotiating with midfielder Luvuyo Memela, who struggled for game time last season.

Delle was first choice for Pirates at the beginning of last season but several goalkeeping errors saw him lose his place to Wayne Sandilands.

That limited the Frenchman to three Premier Soccer League appearances after arriving from Dutch side .

“Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with goalkeeper Joris Delle as per the player's request,” Pirates announced in a statement. “After spending a year in , Delle has submitted a request in writing citing his inability to adjust to his new surroundings and wants to return to Europe.

"The Club met the player this morning and has acceded to the 30-year old's request. His contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

Delle’s departure fuels rumours that Pirates are close to signing Richard Ofori from .

The club has already confirmed that they are in talks with the goalkeeper.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer’s changes at the club also saw him releasing Zambia forward Shonga, who will be joining Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, while retaining defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

"We would like to wish both Justin and Joris the best of luck in their future endeavours,” the club said.

“Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see the 30-year old extend his stay on board the Bucs ship for a further three seasons. Meanwhile, the Club is still in talks with 33-year old Luvuyo Memela over extending his stay at the Club, however the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.”

Zinnbauer has maintained faith in Nyauza who remains at the Soweto giants where he will fight for a place against captain Happy Jele and South Africa skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo.