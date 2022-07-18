Orlando Pirates release captain Jele after 16 years of service

The central defender joined Bucs as a teenager and went on to play 400 matches for them and win eight trophies in the process

Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of club captain Happy Jele.

The Buccaneers are strengthening for the new campaign and feel the defender is surplus to their requirements.

The Soweto heavyweights have hinted the defender is regarded as a legend having served the team for 16 years but felt it was time to let him go.

"Our central defender and club captain, who has reached the end of his contract, will be leaving the club. This marks the end of Happy Jele’s momentous career with us," Bucs stated on their official website.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Happy Jele met with the Chairman of the Club at the end of the 2021/22 season to discuss his future. During these deliberations, which spanned a three-week period, the club discussed various job options available to the long-term serving defender in a non-playing capacity.

"Subsequent to this meeting, the 35-year-old was afforded time to go home and think about it."

The veteran defender wanted to extend his stay at Pirates but the club refused to grant him the wish.

"Ordinarily, players are released at the end of the players’ contract but in Happy’s case, as he has a special place in the club, having served the club so professionally over the past 16 years, the Chairman had specifically asked the player for his input," the Buccaneers continued.

"A follow-up meeting was held two weeks later where Happy expressed his intentions to continue playing football beyond the 2021/2022 season, an option that unfortunately is not available.

"Everyone at Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to express enormous gratitude to Happy Jele and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

After joining the club from Walter Stars in 2006 at just 19 years of age, Jele went on to play more than 400 matches for the team, scoring 18 goals and winning eight trophies.