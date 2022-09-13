Orlando Pirates reject Mhango would have flopped at Kaizer Chiefs - Sanudi

The 29-year-old has been enjoying good form in his new life in KwaZulu-Natal

Former Malawi goalkeeper Swadic Sanudi feels Gabadinho Mhango made the right decision not to join Kaizer Chiefs after leaving Orlando Pirates.

Mhango fell out of favour with then Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, leading to his departure amid being linked with a move to Chiefs.

He has now rejuvenated himself at AmaZulu, scoring three goals in six Premier Soccer League games.

Sanudi feels Mhango is in a good space at Usuthu, an environment he says will help the player to challenge for the PSL Golden Boot.

“I don’t think it would have worked for him to move from one big team to another,” Sanudi told KickOff.

“I prefer the move that he made because his potential will be there for all to see. At Chiefs, his abilities wouldn’t have been recognised in the same way he is doing now at AmaZulu because at Chiefs they have plenty of other players like him.

“His potential would have been hurt at Chiefs and some people would not have recognised him for his individual brilliance that we know him for.

“Gaba loves taking the responsibility of carrying the team and I’m not sure he would have been able to do that at Chiefs with all the superstars there.

“At AmaZulu, everyone is talking about him which is good for his confidence. He has been provoked and will react even by challenging someone like Shalulile for the top scorer award.”

Sanudi feels Mhango’s treatment by Pirates angered him, leaving him with a point to prove at Usuthu.

“The people at Pirates know about Mhango’s capabilities but it was a matter of the coach’s philosophy not working with Gaba,” said Sanudi.

“I know Gaba as a player who likes to take challenges and he would like to prove that he is a better player than those that were playing ahead of him at Pirates.

“With the way I know Gaba I feel he will prove himself because he is a guy who loves to take on challenges. Even here in the national team before we went to Afcon, we dropped him first so that he changes his attitude and when he came back, he was angry.

“When he is angry, he becomes the Gaba that we want. I know that Gaba is there at AmaZulu he is angry and with that anger, he will produce a better performance than before.”