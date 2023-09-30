Orlando Pirates reject Mabena haunts former club Royal AM as Polokwane City end winless run

Ndumiso Mabena was the match-winner as Polokwane City edged Royal AM 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward struck in the stoppage time of the first half to separate the two sides.

The experienced striker pounced on the rebound after Douglas Mapfumo had hit the crossbar.

Royal AM forward Mxolisi Macuphu could be blaming himself for missing a sitter early into the contest when unmarked inside the box he mysteriously skied his effort with only the keeper to beat at point-blank range.

Oswin Appollis could have also been on target for the hosts but his shot sailed just wide midway through the first half.

Mokibelo Ramabu could have doubled Polokwane City's lead but was denied by the upright post early into the second half.

ALL EYES ON: Mabena was making his second appearance of the season and had a huge say in the match. After struggling at Orlando Pirates last season, the 36-year-old arrived at Polokwane City with the huge task of getting himself back to full fitness.

He managed to pick himself up and get into good shape under coach Lehlohonolo Seema whom he once worked with at Bloemfontein Celtic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Polokwane City are now 10th on the Premier Soccer League table after climbing three rungs up. It was an evening they ended a three-match winless run.

Royal AM dropped one place to 12th following their defeat as they have now gone for three league games without tasting victory.

For a side that had their hands tied from signing players due to a Fifa transfer ban, Royal AM were unlucky to lose as they matched Polokwane toe-to-toe.

WHAT NEXT? City travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a date with Richards Bay on Wednesday as they seek to build up on Saturday's victory. They are looking to retain their status in the elite league after being promoted to the PSL from the NFD at the end of last season.

Royal AM will be trying to bounce back to winning ways when they face SuperSport United in their next match.