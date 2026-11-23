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The Buccaneers confirmed on Monday morning that they have secured a new signing, Doeseb, with African Stars' boss insisting the midfielder is destined for the top. The 23-year-old is set to arrive in Soweto in January, carrying the weight of expectation as the new face of Namibian football.

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Perfect fit for Buccaneers

Lawrence Doeseb's move to Orlando Pirates has been welcomed in Namibian football, with African Stars boss Salomo Hei viewing the transfer as a major step forward for the youngster's career and a potential boost for the country's football profile.

“I mean, for all intents and purposes, it's a big move,” Hei explained to Soccer Laduma. “I mean, it's good for the boy. You know, he's a big talent. He's at the right age to move to a club of that magnitude. And he can only improve, you know. And also, he can become an advert for Namibian football. You know, he's going to be the poster boy now."

The transition to the Betway Premiership represents a significant step up for Doeseb, but his former employers are adamant that he has the mental and technical attributes to succeed.

'It was not even a trial'

Unlike many prospective signings who must undergo rigorous testing, Doeseb’s quality was apparent enough to skip the trial process entirely. Pirates scouts were reportedly convinced by his performances during African Stars' recent CAF Champions League campaign, where they faced the South African champions. “He's walking into a team that has got a very good coach in Abdeslam Ouaddou, that values youth, that plays a very distinct brand of football that fits in with his profile. So from our side, I mean, it's the right move for him, for the club. This is why for us, when we play in Africa, even if you don't progress and you see something like this happen, it's a big thing.”

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“It was not even a trial. You see, they saw him; they know what he can do. He went for medicals, and that's that,” Hei noted. “This club that we are building is a club that wants to do these sorts of deals. Pirates are getting an excellent player. You will see that, boy. And the thing is that now that he will be exposed to better training intensity, you will see that boy. He's a hybrid between a 10 and an eight. He can play both as an eight and as a 10. Because Pirates have a mobile trio in midfield, he will fit in perfectly."

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By operating as a hybrid midfielder, Doeseb provides Ouaddou with tactical flexibility.

Following the Hotto legacy

The signing also raises questions about the long-term future of the other Namibian international at the club.

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“We are extremely delighted with the move. We hope it opens up doors for other players, because Namibian football talent is immense,” Hei added. “I know Deon Hotto is there at Pirates, but I think Doeseb is going to go fly the Namibian flag. I don't know whether Hotto will renew his contract, but at least you know that there's another Namibian that's coming there.”

As January approaches, all eyes will be on how quickly Doeseb can integrate into a Pirates squad chasing domestic and continental honours.