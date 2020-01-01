Orlando Pirates raring to go to action against Mamelodi Sundowns – Davids

The Buccaneers tactician shares an update on their progress ahead of the clash against Masandawana

assistant coach Fadlu Davids says they are looking for nothing but to get their first match under the belt as they prepare to face in the Premier Soccer League ( ) next weekend.

The Buccaneers are looking to fight for PSL honours as the 2019/20 PSL campaign is set to restart next week following a forceful halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Davids explains they have been training for a month and his troops are feeling the spirit of football now that they are back to training on the field.

“We’ve been training for close to four weeks now. As the days get closer to the first match of course the excitement builds up,” Davids said in a video posted on Pirates Twitter account.

“The team is excited to get back on the field and getting into match competition time. Of course, from a physical point of view being in lockdown, we had the zoom sessions to keep fit.

“Then the lockdown regulations allowed our players to do individual running on the road but not in a team setting that really affected their physical state and of course their mental state not being able to get out of the house.”

After their clash against Masandawana was called off in March, Pirates were forced to train in isolation and the former mentor explained their new training methods.

“Now that we have started to train for about four weeks and of course getting that feeling back (training as a team” going into smaller groups it really had a positive impact on the players – being able to get outside again,” he added.

“And of course now that we really getting close to match time and being able to train fully with the team has brought that spirit back.

“The spirit of football, the spirit of togetherness and we really raring to go and get the first match under our belt.”

Coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men sit fourth on the log with 40 points, eight points behind top of log leaders and arch-rivals .

Although they share the same position with SuperSport United but separated on goal difference, the Soweto giants are gunning for a second win over the reigning PSL champions.