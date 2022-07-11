Orlando Pirates' Radiopane tipped to improve after loan to Cape Town Spurs

The youngster scored 24 goals in the DStv Diski Challenge but the Buccaneers felt he needs to be sharpened elsewhere

Orlando Pirates reserves coach Mandla Qhogi believes Boitumelo Radiopane will be better after his loan stint at Cape Town Spurs as opposed to remaining with Bucs.

The 20-year-old shone in the DStv Diski Challenge whereby he scored 24 goals in the 27 matches played. Despite being promoted to the senior team, the Buccaneers opted to send him to the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit albeit on loan.

The tactician believes the playing time in the second-tier will be vital for the youngster since it will expose him to the game on a higher level.

"I think it's a good thing for him to go out on loan so that he can be able to adjust to playing at the higher level," Qhogi said as quoted by Sowetan.

"If it will be possible for him to get minutes at Spurs, it will benefit the club because when he comes back he will be familiar with playing at a higher level.

"One of the things we said to him is he mustn't put himself under pressure. We know his capabilities. He just has to continue working hard and score goals."

"It is up to the player. Some players, once they get promoted they start relaxing and do not push and you'll find with others once they get that opportunity they raise their level," Qhogi continued.

"I think Boitumelo is on the level of playing in the senior team. Given time he will graduate and fit the profile the first-team coaches are looking for. I think he's capable of playing at any time. We just need to monitor him and see how he adapts at the senior level."