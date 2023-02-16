Orlando Pirates’ Radiopane shares lofty Manchester United ambitions inspired by Benni McCarthy

The Orlando Pirates forward, on loan at Cape Town Spurs, harbours hope of working with Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy.

Radiopane was a top performer for Pirates' DDC side last season

But he was surprisingly loaned out

He now shares his lofty ambitions

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bafana Bafana striker was roped in to be part of Erik Ten Hag’s backroom staff this season to work with their forwards. Marcus Rashford’s good scoring form has been credited to McCarthy who has earned plaudits from the United striker himself, Ten Hag and Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

After McCarthy was fired by AmaZulu last season, there were rumours he was headed to Pirates. Radiopane says he was looking forward to linking up with the Bafana legend but feels he can still work with him.

WHAT RADIOPANE SAID: “I was looking at Benni McCarthy,” Radiopane told iDiski Times. “A former Orlando Pirates player. And, again, I was looking forward to working with him. And since now he went to Manchester United, I think it’s still possible that I could still work with him.”

AND WHAT MORE? Radiopane reveals his other idol.

“My favourite player was Arjen Robben, the Netherlands star, the left-footer,” he added.

“The way he plays, the speed, his agility, like everything. Like, I thought to myself, ‘no, I can do anything that he did’. So he achieved so many things, he played for Bayern Munich and I was looking to that player because he was phenomenal to me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Radiopane was training with Pirates’ senior team last season and made four Premier Soccer League appearances. He, however, featured more for the DStv Diski Challenge side where he was the team’s best player top-scored in that league with an incredible 24 goals in 27 matches.

He appeared to have positioned himself for regular first-team football but surprisingly, Pirates sent him on loan to National First Division side Cape Town Spurs. Interestingly, after being loaned out, Pirates faced acute problems upfront where their forwards were struggling during the first half of the season.

At 21, Radiopane is the same age as Mamelodi Sundowns Cassius Mailula who only made his top-flight league debut in September and is already in contention for the top goal-scorer award.

WHAT NEXT FOR RADIOPANE? Injuries have limited Radiopane's game time this season and he has managed just two goals in nine appearances for Spurs.

He would be hoping to be fully fit and get back to his best-scoring form to increase chances of being with the Pirates senior team next season.