Orlando Pirates’ Radiopane is Mhango replacement? Ncikazi comments on teenage striker

The 19-year-old attacker was a revelation last season and won two Premier Soccer League accolades

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi says they will hand forward Boitumelo Radiopane more first-team opportunities next season.

Following the departure of Frank Mhango to AmaZulu, the Buccaneers are in the market for a prolific goal-scorer as other strikers have been struggling upfront in recent seasons.

With Radiopane having scored 24 goals in 27 DStv Diski Challenge matches last season, he has shown immense potential and might be seen as an answer to the Soweto giants’ scoring woes.

“Great potential, quality in him [Radiopane], ability to score, ability to use both feet, ability to use the head,” Ncikazi told SuperSort as per iDiski Times.

“I love those qualities in him but it’s only potential. Let’s give him an opportunity in the big league. Then we can start writing the right exam. But I am very optimistic that we have a good player in him, we have to give him an opportunity soon.

“Next season I am sure he will get a chance. He is going to be one of those great strikers based on the quality I have seen in him.”

While he spent most of last season with the reserve team, Radiopane made four Premier Soccer League appearances in November and December 2021, all coming on as a substitute to complete a total of 68 minutes of action.

After his Diski Challenge exploits, the 19-year-old was named the DDC Player of the Season and was handed the Golden Boot gong at the PSL awards.

For that, he has been rewarded by being included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Cosafa Cup tournament.

With his profile rising, it is yet to be seen if he could fill the void left by Mhango's departure.

Pirates are yet to sign a striker from elsewhere but have been linked with Chippa United forward Bienvenue Eva Nga.

So far the Buccaneers have signed two centre-backs, Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, in what could spell the end of Kwanda Mngonyama’s time at the club.