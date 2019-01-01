Orlando Pirates quartet Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola, and Caio Marcelo join Chippa United

The Buccaneers have announced that four of their players have been released to join the Chilli Boys

Orlando Pirates have announced that midfielder Mpho Makola has been transfer-listed whilst the likes of Diamond Thopola and Gladwin Shitolo are shipped out to Chippa United .

The Buccaneers released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying defender Thembela Sikhakhane will head back to for another loan stint.

" management has reached an agreement for the release of Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola, and Caio Marcelo to Absa Premiership outfit Chippa United," said Pirates in a statement.

"We would like to wish the quartet the very best of luck for the future. The club can also confirm that the following players have been placed on the transfer list: Mpho Makola and Meshack Maphangule," added the Soweto giants.

"Meanwhile, defender Thembela Sikhakhane will be going back to Amazulu on loan for yet another season," concluded the statement.

