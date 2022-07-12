Orlando Pirates put Hlatshwayo under pressure and it led to struggles - Sangweni
Ex-South Africa defender Siyabonga Sangweni believes Orlando Pirates made a mistake by making Thulani Hlatshwayo their captain without allowing him to fully settle at the club.
Hlatshwayo joined the Soweto heavyweights from Bidvest Wits in 2020, and while with the Clever Boys, the former Bafana Bafana captain won the Premier Soccer League, the MTN8 Cup, and the Telkom Knockout titles.
At Bucs, he struggled to replicate his performances and he was eventually let go and has since rejoined former coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United.
However, Sangweni believes it might have been different if the centre-back was not subjected to 'pressure' earlier.
"The matter of Thulani is a bit sad for me because I was one of the people who called for him to be brought to Pirates, but I think when he got there, they put him under a lot of pressure without giving him enough time to find his feet," the now 40-year-old said as quoted by Sowetan.
"I think he was promised a lot even before he got to join the team. I don’t think it’s right that there are already talks that you are going to be the captain before you've officially joined the team."
Sangweni has further opined on Pirates' defensive pairing and he believes Hlatshwayo would have performed better alongside Happy Jele as opposed to Ntsikelelo Nyauza.
"When they played Nyauza and Thulani, they didn’t form that good a combination, but I think when they played him with Happy, he did well and there was a balance in that defense," Sangweni continued.
"That’s because Happy is a leader, he knows a lot about marshalling the defence line.
"That is why if you look at the games where their defense didn’t do very well, most of the time it was because Happy wasn’t there because he is the pillar of that defense. I think they should have paired Thulani with Happy."
Pirates are hoping to challenge for the PSL title next season after inconsistencies witnessed in the concluded one.
Sangweni on Tyson at Pirates
