Orlando Pirates provide Jele, Pule and Mosele injury updates ahead of TS Galaxy date

Orlando Pirates have given injury updates involving their captain, Happy Jele, and midfielders Goodman Mosele and Vincent Pule ahead of their Premier Soccer League encounter against TS Galaxy on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will welcome the rivals at Orlando Stadium, although they will miss the three players who are yet to be declared fit.

"Pirates have continued to chip away at their lengthy injury list, with [Thembinkosi] Lorch the latest player to make a full return following a long lay-off," Bucs announced.

"Several players remain on the comeback trail, with the likes of [Vincent] Pule, captain [Happy] Jele and [Goodman] Mosele all in different stages of rehabilitation."

The return of Lorch is, however, a boost for Pirates and coach Mandla Ncikazi praised his input during their 1-1 draw against AmaZulu.

"[I am] highly excited. You just see the quality, I think the first pass, an assist to [Deon] Hotto on top, and I think a final miss in the end," Ncikazi said.

"But the important thing was him getting back, Lorch is quality and I’m confident [that] if he plays like this in his first game after a long time of being injured, it’s all positive.

"I just wish he grows from here and assists the team in what it’s been missing the most, which is to score goals. Maybe we need a Lorch to finish the product and terminate the attacks."

On the other hand, Galaxy were boosted by the return of Given Msimango, who featured during the mid-week clash against Chippa United that they won by a 3-1 margin.

Augustine Kwem could also be available for them after recovering from a hip injury that had sidelined him since August.

However, Igor Makitan will not be available for the visitors as he is serving a two-match ban.

Article continues below

Pirates and Galaxy faced off for the first time last season and shared the points in a 1-1 draw - when Bongani Sam and Masilake Phohlongo scored - before the latter won the return fixture by a 1-0 margin.

The game is a chance for Bucs to return to winning ways, while Galaxy will hope to record back-to-back victories after their mid-week win.